CM-XI defeats BJYM-XI by four runs

The Chief Minister's-XI on Tuesday defeated the BJYM-XI by four runs in a friendly match played at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy here.

Electing to bat first, The Chief Minister's-XI led by Pushkar Singh Dhami scored 49 runs in the seven over match losing two wickets. Chief Minister Dhami remained not out with a personal score of 14 runs. The BJYM-XI led by the BJP's youth wing president Tejaswi Surya scored 45 runs and lost one wicket.

Such friendly matches promote amity and the spirit of bonhomie in political life, Dhami said.

The chief minister said a new sports policy has been introduced in Uttarakhand to promote games by offering all kinds of opportunities to budding sports talents to hone their skills.

