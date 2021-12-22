Soccer-Bernardeschi finally scores as Juventus cruise past Cagliari
Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi ended a 43-match goal drought in Serie A to cap a 2-0 win over Cagliari on Tuesday that lifted the Turin club to fifth place.
Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi ended a 43-match goal drought in Serie A to cap a 2-0 win over Cagliari on Tuesday that lifted the Turin club to fifth place. The Italy winger drilled a shot into the far corner in the 83rd minute to celebrate his first league goal since July 26 2020, a run of 513 days.
It came after Moise Kean headed home the opener in the first half to set Juve on course for a victory that extends second-bottom Cagliari's winless league run to 11 matches. The Old Lady climbed into fifth place on 34 points, registering their fourth clean sheet in the last five league outings in the process.
