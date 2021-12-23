Alpine skiing-Heartbreak for Noel as Foss-Solevaag wins Madonna di Campiglio slalom

Left Menu

Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag claimed victory in a World Cup slalom in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, as front runner Clement Noel missed the last pair of poles when he was enjoying a comfortable lead. Foss-Solevaag leads the discipline's World Cup standings on 140 points ahead of compatriot Jakobsen, with Noel, who had won the opening slalom of the season, in third place with 100 points.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 02:41 IST
Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag claimed victory in a World Cup slalom in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, as front runner Clement Noel missed the last pair of poles when he was enjoying a comfortable lead. Foss-Solevaag prevailed with a combined best time of one minute 34.59 seconds to beat France's Alexis Pinturault, who found something to cheer about after two disappointing giant slaloms by taking second place. He was 0.10 off the pace.

Third place went to Sweden's Kristoffer Jakobsen, who finished 0.11 second behind Foss-Solevaag. "It's pretty nice, but commiserations to Clement Noel," said Foss Solevaag.

Frenchman Noel had dominated the opening run of the night slalom and he was heading towards a statement victory as he increased his lead in the second run, only for him to skid away from the last pair of poles. Foss-Solevaag leads the discipline's World Cup standings on 140 points ahead of compatriot Jakobsen, with Noel, who had won the opening slalom of the season, in third place with 100 points. (Writing by Julien Pretot)

