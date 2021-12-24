Soccer-Players stunned as Coventry United to enter voluntary liquidation

English Women’s Championship side Coventry United have announced they will go into voluntary liquidation, leaving players "gutted and heartbroken" and facing an uncertain future. United, who are second-bottom of the second tier, made the announcement on Thursday, which appeared to catch their players off-guard, including captain Katie Wilkinson.

"We had absolutely no indication that the club were in such financial difficulty and it just feels so cruel that at what should be one of the happiest times of the year, our livelihoods, our financial security and our club has been taken away from us just two days before Christmas," Wilkinson tweeted. "What's hard to swallow right now is that I know many of my teammates have sacrificed amazing jobs, careers, homes, families and more to become a full-time professional footballer for Coventry United."

United were founded in 2013 and only became a fully professional club this season. They have not given any further details on their financial plight. "With regret the board of directors have instructed BK Plus Limited to assist with placing the company/club into creditors voluntary liquidation. At this point we cannot go into detail," a club statement https://culfc-media.co.uk said.

