Olympics-South Korea targets two gold medals at Beijing Games: Yonhap

The women's curling team, silver medallists in 2018, booked their place at the 2022 Games last weekend. The Beijing Olympics begin on Feb. 4.

South Korea's Olympic Committee (KSOC) has set a target of two gold medals and a top-15 finish at next year's Beijing Winter Games, Yonhap news agency reported. South Korea won five golds when they hosted the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang and their overall tally of 17 medals, including eight silver and four bronze, was their best at a Winter Olympics.

Three of their five gold medals at Pyeongchang came in short track speed skating but they may be without double Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee, who has been handed a two-month suspension, in Beijing. The women's curling team, silver medallists in 2018, booked their place at the 2022 Games last weekend.

The Beijing Olympics begin on Feb. 4.

