Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon and Paris FC thrown out of French Cup, fined after crowd trouble

Lyon also received a suspended ban from the French Cup for the 2022-23 season with a warning that they will be thrown out again if their fans are guilty of violence which results in the match being stopped. Lyon were already docked one point https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-france-violence-idUKKBN2IN26O in Ligue 1 after their home game against Olympique de Marseille was abandoned last month after Marseille's Dimitri Payet had been hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 00:21 IST
Soccer-Lyon and Paris FC thrown out of French Cup, fined after crowd trouble

Olympique Lyonnais and Paris FC have been thrown out of the French Cup after their game earlier this month was abandoned over crowd trouble, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday. The episode on Dec. 17 in Paris had supporters fighting and some of them coming onto the field to throw flares at each other at halftime when the score was level at 1-1.

It was the latest in a series of incidents that has marred French football this season, leading FFF president Noel Le Graet to say it was 'disastrous' and 'shameful'. The FFF's disciplinary commission also fined Lyon 52,000 euros ($58,890) while second-tier Paris FC were handed a 10,000 euros fine.

Lyon fans have been barred from attending away matches in domestic competitions for the rest of the season. Lyon also received a suspended ban from the French Cup for the 2022-23 season with a warning that they will be thrown out again if their fans are guilty of violence which results in the match being stopped.

Lyon were already docked one point https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-france-violence-idUKKBN2IN26O in Ligue 1 after their home game against Olympique de Marseille was abandoned last month after Marseille's Dimitri Payet had been hit by a bottle thrown from the stands. As a result of the FFF's decision, Nice directly advanced to the next round.

($1 = 0.8830 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
COVID-19: Jump in paediatric hospitalizations in New York, raises concern in California amid Omicron

COVID-19: Jump in paediatric hospitalizations in New York, raises concern in...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021