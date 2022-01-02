Left Menu

Soccer-Juve's Chiellini tests positive for COVID-19 before Napoli game

Italy defender Chiellini, who has played 11 games in all competitions for Juventus this season, said on Twitter last month https://twitter.com/chiellini/status/1466384205861036038 that he had received his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Juventus are due to host Napoli on Thursday after the league returns from its winter break. The Turin club are fifth in the standings on 34 points after 19 matches, five points behind third-placed Napoli.

Juventus suffered a blow ahead of next week's Serie A game at home to Napoli after captain Giorgio Chiellini tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Italy defender Chiellini, who has played 11 games in all competitions for Juventus this season, said on Twitter last month https://twitter.com/chiellini/status/1466384205861036038 that he had received his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Juventus are due to host Napoli on Thursday after the league returns from its winter break. The Turin club are fifth in the standings on 34 points after 19 matches, five points behind third-placed Napoli. "(Chiellini) is already observing the foreseen measures and has been placed in isolation, in compliance with the health protocol in force," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/covid-19-first-team-player-tests-positive-01-01-2022.

Italy reported 141,262 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, following 144,243 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 111 from 155.

