Left Menu

It's certainly my ambition to keep playing all three formats, says out-of-form Buttler

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 02-01-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 11:23 IST
It's certainly my ambition to keep playing all three formats, says out-of-form Buttler
JOS Buttler Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

His abysmal showing so far in the Ashes notwithstanding, England's flamboyant batter Jos Buttler has no plans to give up Test cricket and has expressed his disappointment over South African Quinton de Kock's sudden retirement from the five-day game.

One of the finest white-ball batters at the moment, Buttler has averaged only 19.20 in the three Ashes Tests against Australia so far, including a horrendous dismissal in the Boxing Day match in Melbourne.

Besides, he has also dropped several catches behind the stumps, including a shocker in Adelaide.

However, ahead of the New Year's Test here from January 5, Buttler has pledged his commitment to all the three formats of the game.

''It's certainly my ambition. I don't think I'd have put as much into it as I have done if it wasn't,'' he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

''I have fantastic family support – they're very supportive of me and my career and make a lot of sacrifices for that. That's one thing that gives you a lot of motivation and drive to try to make it all worth it. It's certainly maintained my drive and ambition to try and play.

''At the moment, I feel I've got that support, and I'm in a place where I want to try to make it work. All I'm focusing on at the moment is turning up in Sydney and practicing well.'' Asked about de Kock's decision to opt out of Tests at the age of 29, Buttler said he was disappointed with the decision but respected the South African's move.

There are similarities between the two -- both are wicketkeeper-batters, both of them first established themselves as limited-overs stars, and both are relatively young.

''That's (Test retirement) Quinton's own personal situation, but as a fan of cricket and a huge fan of his, I'm disappointed that he's at that stage,'' said the 31-year-old Buttler.

''I love watching him bat, keep wicket and play Test cricket. The world of cricket will miss him in that format. But I guess I commend him for making a decision that's right for him.'' Australia took an unassailable 3-0 series lead with comprehensive victories in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, but Buttler insisted England have plenty to play for to avoid a 5-0 sweep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
3
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV; Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but Lo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022