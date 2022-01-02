The following are the top/expected stories at 2125 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SA-PREVIEW On Cusp of History: Kohli's India ready to roll over South Africa for elusive series win Johannesburg, Jan 2 (PTI) India's formidably consistent match-winners have a date with history in the New Year when they take on an out-of-sorts South Africa in the second Test here from Monday in pursuit of a coveted first-ever series win in the 'Rainbow Nation'.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-LDALL DRAVID Kohli has been phenomenal despite all the noise, see him scoring big runs soon: Dravid Johannesburg, Jan 2 (PTI) India Test skipper Virat Kohli has been phenomenal despite ''all the noise around him'' and will soon be scoring big runs, head coach Rahul Dravid said on Sunday, backing the superstar batter who has been locked in a war of words with the BCCI over the way his white-ball captaincy tenure ended.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-LD ELGAR Elgar wants Proteas to handle De Kock's Test retirement in professional manner Johannesburg, Jan 2 (PTI) South Africa skipper Dean Elgar says he was initially ''shocked'' at Quinton de Kock's sudden retirement from Test cricket but insisted that the team will take the setback in its stride and strive to level the ongoing series against India.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-DRAVID-OVER It feels harsh at times but we need to get better at it: Dravid after India's over-rate penalty Johannesburg, Jan 2 (PTI) India head coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday admitted his team needs to do better at maintaining over rate after being docked one WTC point following the first Test against South Africa in Centurion though he felt ''leeway'' can be given in certain cases.

SPO-CRI-SA-ODI-SQUAD Jansen gets maiden ODI call-up for India series Johannesburg, Jan 2 (PTI) Young fast bowler Marco Jansen on Sunday received his maiden ODI call-up as South Africa named a 17-member squad for the three-ODI series against India beginning January 19.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-BOUCHER-DEKOCK You don't expect anyone of his calibre to retire at that age: Boucher on de Kock's retirement Johannesburg, Jan 2 (PTI) For South Africa head coach Mark Boucher, batter Quinton de Kock's sudden Test retirement is a ''shock'' since ''you do not expect anyone of his calibre to retire at that age''.

SPO-ARCHERY-CAMP Senior national camp to return to Kolkata after nine years Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) After a long gap of nine years, the national camp for the senior recurve archers will return to the SAI Eastern Centre here in Kolkata ahead of the upcoming season.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-AMLA-DEKOCK Quinton's Test retirement has crippled further South African batting: Amla Johannesburg, Jan 2 (PTI) A weakened South African batting line-up has been ''crippled further'' by the sudden retirement of the seasoned Quinton de Kock, feels the country's former star batter Hashim Amla.

SPO-ATH-CHOPRA-COACH Contract of Neeraj Chopra's coach Klaus Bartonietz extended till 2024 Paris Olympics: AFI New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will continue to train with his German coach Klaus Bartonietz, whose contract has been extended till the 2024 Paris Games, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirmed on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-ENG-VIRUS-SILVERWOOD England head coach Chris Silverwood tests positive for COVID-19 Melbourne, Jan 2 (PTI) Under-fire England head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantining here with his family but he is expected to join the team ahead of the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart.

SPO-CRI-ASHES-VIRUS-ENG-TRAINING England training session cancelled after net bowler tests COVID positive Sydney, Jan 2 (PTI) England's preparations for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia took another hit on Sunday after one of their net bowlers tested positive for COVD-19, leading to cancellation of their training session with other net bowlers deemed as close contacts.

SPO-CRI-MCGRATH-COVID McGrath contracts COVID days before Pink Test Sydney, Jan 2 (PTI) Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath has tested positive for COVID-19 days before the Pink Test which is played in memory of his late wife Jane, who died of breast cancer, and is used as a fundraiser to support patients suffering from the dreaded disease.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-BELL South African team media manager Sokanyile to ring bell for second Test against India Johannesburg, Jan 2 (PTI) Reflecting Cricket South Africa's efforts to encourage inclusivity, Sipokazi Sokanyile, the media manager of the men's national team, will ring the bell at Wanderers to signal the start of second Test between India and South Africa here on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-ODISHA-MUMBAI Odisha face stern Mumbai test in bid to steady ship Vasco, Jan 2 (PTI) Desperate to snap a four-game winless run, Odisha FC will face their sternest test yet when they play defending champions Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-BUTTLER It's certainly my ambition to keep playing all three formats, says out-of-form Buttler Sydney, Jan 2 (PTI) His abysmal showing so far in the Ashes notwithstanding, England's flamboyant batter Jos Buttler has no plans to give up Test cricket and has expressed his disappointment over South African Quinton de Kock's sudden retirement from the five-day game.

SPO-PKL Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 in PKL Bengaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) Captain Vikash Kandola shone bright as Haryana Steelers pulled off a thrilling 38-36 win over Gujarat Giants in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match here on Sunday.

