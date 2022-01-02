Soccer-Roerslev gives Brentford comeback 2-1 win over Villa

Mads Roerslev scored his first goal for Brentford to give them a comeback 2-1 home win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday after Yoane Wissa had cancelled out an early Danny Ings opener for the visitors. Ings had a 12th-minute shot blocked before he fired Villa ahead four minutes later with a crisp finish into the far corner, having been put through by a defence-splitting pass from Emiliano Buendia.

French-born Congo forward Wissa levelled in the 42nd when he took the ball in his stride and planted an unstoppable left-footed effort past visiting goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from the edge of the penalty area. Buendia fired inches wide from long range in the 54th minute and Frank Onyeka also came close for the home side in the 75th, when Martinez tipped his low shot on to the outside of the post.

Brentford's second-half pressure paid off in the 83rd minute when Roerslev beat Martinez at the second attempt, drilling in his own rebound after the keeper had palmed the initial shot straight back into the Danish midfielder's path. Ings missed Villa's final chance to salvage a draw when home keeper Alvaro Fernandez kept out his close-range effort in the closing stages. The result lifted Brentford into 12th place on 23 points from 19 games, one point ahead of 13th-placed Villa. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Clare Fallon)

