Soccer-Roerslev gives Brentford comeback 2-1 win over Villa

Mads Roerslev scored his first goal for Brentford to give them a comeback 2-1 home win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday after Yoane Wissa had cancelled out an early Danny Ings opener for the visitors.

It was a memorable afternoon for the 22-year-old Dane, who joined Brentford in 2019, as he also provided the assist for Wissa's equaliser. The result lifted Brentford into 12th place on 23 points from 19 games, one point ahead of 13th-placed Villa.

Roerslev was delighted to have helped Brentford to victory with a fine individual performance. "It’s a great feeling and you can see it means so much to the crowd," he told Sky Sports. "Every point is crucial in this league and I’m very happy to help the team."

Villa manager Steven Gerrard criticised his team for a lack of bite after taking the lead. "There’s no grit, no fight, no-one showing the right aggression," he said. "It was too easy scoring against us today. We’ve conceded three chances and let in two goals. The second goal is a catalogue of errors."

Ings had a 12th-minute shot blocked before he fired Villa ahead four minutes later with a crisp finish into the far corner, having been put through by a defence-splitting pass from Emiliano Buendia. French-born Congo forward Wissa levelled in the 42nd when he took the ball in his stride and planted an unstoppable left-footed effort past visiting goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from the edge of the penalty area.

Buendia fired inches wide from long range in the 54th minute and Frank Onyeka also came close for the home side in the 75th, when Martinez tipped his low shot on to the outside of the post. Brentford's second-half pressure paid off in the 83rd minute when Roerslev beat Martinez at the second attempt, drilling in his own rebound after the keeper had palmed the initial shot straight back into the wing-back's path.

Ings missed a gilt-edged chance to salvage a draw for Villa when Alvaro Fernandez blocked his close-range effort before the home keeper also kept out Buendia's header in the closing stages. Brentford boss Thomas Frank acknowledged the match could have gone either way as Villa dominated for long spells.

"I think it was a very tight game that could have gone both ways," he told the BBC. "It would have been deserved with a tight win for both sides. Maybe a draw would have been a fair result. "I’d like to praise our mentality, it was very impressive. We were strong and disciplined in everything we did in terms of our structure." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Clare Fallon)

