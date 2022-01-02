Left Menu

'New year, same motivation': Kohli sweats it out in training ahead of 2nd Test

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is making sure that he leaves no stone unturned in preparing for the second Test against South Africa.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-01-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 22:52 IST
'New year, same motivation': Kohli sweats it out in training ahead of 2nd Test
Virat Kohli (Image: Virat Kohli's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is making sure that he leaves no stone unturned in preparing for the second Test against South Africa. Team India will lock horns with South Africa in the second Test from Monday in Johannesburg.

Ahead of the game, Kohli hit the training ground with "same motivation" on Sunday to gear up for the second Test. "New year, same motivation," Kohli tweeted the pictures from training sessions.

Meanwhile, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has backed skipper Kohli to have some "big runs" in the upcoming Tests against South Africa. Kohli ended the year 2021 without scoring a century in international cricket as he departed for 18 in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa last week.

In 2020 also Kohli had failed to reach the triple-figure mark. The Indian skipper had last scored a ton in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019. "In keeping the morale high (in South Africa) it has not been difficult as it has been led the skipper himself. Virat Kohli has been phenomenal over the last 20 days, the way he has trained he has practiced," said Dravid on the eve of the second Test against South Africa.

The former Indian skipper said there are phases in cricketers' careers when they are not able to replicate their past performance but added that it is just a matter of time for India's middle order before they come good. "There are a variety of factors that happens. There are phases in your career where you probably are batting well but big scores are not coming. And it happens with everyone, but the good point is that they seem to be batting really well so they are getting the starts," said Dravid.

"They know how to convert it's not that these guys don't know how to score big runs. So it's just a matter of time, I am really hoping we will see some really good performance in coming days," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022