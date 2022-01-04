Left Menu

Djokovic says he has 'exemption permission' for Australia

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-01-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 16:42 IST
Djokovic says he has 'exemption permission' for Australia
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got "an exemption permission" to travel to Australia.

Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

If he plays at the year's first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022