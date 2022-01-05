Left Menu

Tennis-Stephens marries soccer player Altidore

Sloane Stephens has married soccer player Jozy Altidore, the Grand Slam tennis champion revealed on social media on Tuesday. Stephens, who announced their engagement in April 2019, posted a photo of the pair at the wedding walking hand in hand with a caption indicating the wedding took place on Saturday, New Year's Day. Fellow American tennis players Jennifer Brady and Amanda Anisimova were among those who responded enthusiastically to seeing the photo of the happy couple in Miami.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 02:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 02:57 IST
Tennis-Stephens marries soccer player Altidore

Sloane Stephens has married soccer player Jozy Altidore, the Grand Slam tennis champion revealed on social media on Tuesday. Stephens, who announced their engagement in April 2019, posted a photo of the pair at the wedding walking hand in hand with a caption indicating the wedding took place on Saturday, New Year's Day.

Fellow American tennis players Jennifer Brady and Amanda Anisimova were among those who responded enthusiastically to seeing the photo of the happy couple in Miami. "Congratulations, @SloaneStephens and @JozyAltidore!" former world number one Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter.

"Best wishes from @ilanakloss and me as you journey through your new life together." Stephens, 28, won the U.S. Open in 2017 and has reached a career high ranking of No. 3 in 2018.

Altidore, 32, plays for MLS side Toronto FC and has scored 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S. national team.

