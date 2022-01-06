Soccer-Real Madrid gain revenge over minnows Alcoyano

Real Madrid needed a lot of effort and a little luck as they won 3-1 at Alcoyano in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, with two late goals helping them gain revenge for their defeat to the third-tier side last year. It looked like deja-vu as Real Madrid returned to El Collao stadium twelve months after being humiliated 2-1 by the same team, who hail from a small town close to Alicante.

Just like last year, Eder Militao headed Real into the lead, but Dani Vega scored a magnificent equaliser, curling a left-footed strike into Andriy Lunin’s far top corner. Real went ahead when Alcoyano's Raul Gonzalez deflected a Marco Asensio shot into the net with his back, wrongfooting goalkeeper Jose Juan.

Two minutes later, substitute Isco took advantage of a mistake by two Alcoyano defenders and, after colliding with Jose Juan, the ball bounced off him and rolled into the goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)