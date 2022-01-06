Left Menu

Harmison, Ryan Sidebottom part of Yorkshire's interim coaching staff

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has confirmed that an interim coaching and support team are in place at Headingley to help with the club's pre-season preparations.

ANI | Yorkshire | Updated: 06-01-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 12:18 IST
Harmison, Ryan Sidebottom part of Yorkshire's interim coaching staff
Former England pacer Steve Harmison (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has confirmed that an interim coaching and support team are in place at Headingley to help with the club's pre-season preparations. Former England coach Tim Boon will be leading training, supported by former England fast bowlers Steve Harmison and Ryan Sidebottom.

Additional coaching support will be provided by Cookie Patel, Paul Shaw, Martin Speight, and Northern Diamonds Performance Coach Richard Waite. Additional support might be required depending on availability. All the individuals offering support are not applicants for any of the permanent coaching vacancies currently being recruited. The application deadline for the Head Coach role has now closed and the Club will be reviewing applications in the coming days.

Darren Gough, Managing Director of Yorkshire Cricket in an official release said: "I am delighted that we have been able to secure interim support of the highest quality, all of whom have many years of experience between them, and our players will hugely benefit from their vast knowledge and expertise." (ANI)

