Soccer-Chiesa earns disappointing Juve draw with Napoli

Italy forward Federico Chiesa earned disappointing Juventus a 1-1 draw with Napoli in Serie A on Thursday, as Massimiliano Allegri's side remain down in fifth place in the standings.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 07-01-2022 03:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 03:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Italy forward Federico Chiesa earned disappointing Juventus a 1-1 draw with Napoli in Serie A on Thursday, as Massimiliano Allegri's side remain down in fifth place in the standings. Juve's American. midfielder Weston McKennie missed a simple chance with his head in the opening stages before Napoli went in front through Dries Mertens in the 23rd minute.

The visitors had chances to add to their lead before the break, but could not find a way past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Juve returned for the second half looking like a different side, and got back on level terms through Chiesa in the 54th.

They applied plenty of pressure in a bid for the winner but could not create the killer chance, having to settle for a point that leaves them on 35 from 20 games, five points behind Napoli in third and 11 off leaders Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

