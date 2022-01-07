Left Menu

Kaif, Binny added to Indian team for LLC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:21 IST
Kaif, Binny added to Indian team for LLC
Mohammed Kaif and Stuart Binny have been added to India Maharajas squad for the Howzat Legends League Cricket starting in Muscat from January 20.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of the tournament, said, ''Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny's contribution to the Indian cricket is huge and likewise I feel they will also have an immense role to play in league as well.'' The first season of Howzat LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into 3 teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.

