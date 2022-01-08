Left Menu

Khawaja becomes 3rd cricketer to make twin tons in Test at SCG

Australian batter Usman Khawaja on Saturday became the third player in history to hit a ton in both innings of a Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

08-01-2022
Usman Khawaja (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Australian batter Usman Khawaja on Saturday became the third player in history to hit a ton in both innings of a Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Khawaja (101*) also became the sixth Australian batter to score twin centuries in a single Ashes Test. The left-handed batter helped Australia set a target of 388 runs for England in the fourth Ashes Test.

"Usman Khawaja becomes just the third player to make a century in both innings of a Test match at the SCG!" ICC tweeted. Khawaja had scored 137 runs in the first innings as Australia declared the first innings of 416/8.

In the second innings, Australia scored 265/6 before declaring on Day 4 of the fourth Test on Saturday. England openers safely battled through to stumps to set up a thrilling final day on Sunday. The visitors ended Day 4 at 30/0, still needing 358 runs to win the fourth Test. (ANI)

