Conway becomes first player to score 1st innings 50+ score in first 5 Tests

New Zealand batter Devon Conway became the first player to achieve a 50+ score in his first five Tests on Sunday.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 09-01-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 10:57 IST
Devon Conway (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

New Zealand batter Devon Conway became the first player to achieve a 50+ score in his first five Tests on Sunday. Conway achieved this feet during the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

Making his Test debut against England in June 2021 at Lords, Conway played a breakthrough knock of 200 runs. This was followed 80 against England at Edgbaston. Maintaining his fiery form, the Kiwi batter went on to score 54 against India at the World Test Championship (WTC) and then 122 against Bangladesh in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

Coming to the second Test, Bangladesh opted to bowl against New Zealand and Conway is currently unbeaten at 94 runs during the third session of the match. (ANI)

