NZ vs Ban, 2nd Test: Skipper Latham's century helps hosts seize advantage (Stumps, Day 1)

Skipper Tom Latham scored a remarkable century as New Zealand dominated Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh here at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 09-01-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 11:04 IST
Tom Latham in action against Bangladesh (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

Skipper Tom Latham scored a remarkable century as New Zealand dominated Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh here at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday. At stumps, New Zealand's score read 349/1 with Latham (186*) and Devon Conway (99*) currently present at the crease.

Sent into bat, New Zealand got off to a remarkable start as openers Latham and Will Young put the Bangladesh bowlers on backfoot by registering boundaries quite easily. Both batters played out the first session, ensuring that the hosts do not lose any wickets. Both batters went past their 50-run mark, and ended up forming a 148-run opening stand. Bangladesh finally got the wicket in the 38th over as Shoriful Islam had Young (54) dismissed. However, Latham marched on and he brought up his 12th Test century in the 45th over of the innings.

Devon Conway next came out to the middle and he also registered his half-century and this gave further advantage to the hosts. Latham continued on from where he left off, bringing up his 150 and Bangladesh's backs were against the wall, as New Zealand's score read 270/1 after the end of the 71st over. In the end, Latham and Conway ensured that New Zealand does not lose more wickets and the hosts have nine wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 349/1 (Tom Latham 186*, Devon Conway 99*; Shoriful Islam 1-50) vs Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

