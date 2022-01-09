Left Menu

Ashes: Test match cricket at its best, couldn't ask for more, says Usman Khawaja

Australia batter Usman Khawaja feels delighted after the fourth Ashes Test against England ended in a draw here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 09-01-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 14:30 IST
Usman Khawaja in action (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
"We would have loved to win. Great fight from England. Test match cricket at its best, down to wire, couldn't ask for more. Didn't feel like I was batting at a different level to the others. I thought Smith was batting beautifully. He was smacking them and I thought lets get a partnership. 300 was a good first innings score," said Khawaja after the fourth Test came to an end. "I am enjoying the game. Lots of ups and downs. I can go out there and get two ducks in the next game. That's how it is. A hard game. Lots of cricket coming up. Fingers crossed to stay healthy and keep doing the work. We couldn't have asked for more in this series. Everything counts in the WTC," he added.

Resuming the third and final session on Day 5 at 174/4, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow added 19 more runs to the total before Stokes (60) was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Lyon and this meant England had to see out 27.2 overs on the final day to walk away with a draw. The five-match series stands 3-0 in favor of Australia and the fifth game will begin on Friday in Hobart and it would be a day-night contest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

