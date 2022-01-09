Left Menu

Alpine Skiing-Holdener leads Vlhova and Shiffrin after first run

Swiss Wendy Holdener took pole position in the women's World Cup slalom in Slovenia's Kranjska Gora on Sunday after she topped the event's first run ahead of favourites Petra Vlhova and Mikaela Shiffrin. Slovakia's Vlhova leads the season's overall slalom standings on 480 points, with Shiffrin second on 340 and Holdener third on 241. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 15:22 IST
Wendy Holdener Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Swiss Wendy Holdener took pole position in the women's World Cup slalom in Slovenia's Kranjska Gora on Sunday after she topped the event's first run ahead of favorites Petra Vlhova and Mikaela Shiffrin. Holdener raced down the course in a time of 51.49 seconds, with second-placed Vlhova 0.08 seconds behind her and overall World Cup leader Shiffrin in third 0.25 seconds off the pace.

American Shiffrin is aiming to set a new record for most wins in any single discipline as she is tied with former Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 giant slaloms during his 1974-1989 career on the men's tour. Slovakia's Vlhova leads the season's overall slalom standings on 480 points, with Shiffrin second on 340 and Holdener third on 241.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

