Nick Kyrgios tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australian Open

Australia tennis player Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming Australian Open. Kyrgios informed that he has withdrawn from the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday as he has contracted COVID-19.

"Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for COVID," Kyrgios said in his Instagram story. "I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open," he added.

The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)