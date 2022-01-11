Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies v Ireland second ODI postponed due to COVID cases, injuries

"CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed," the statement https://www.windiescricket.com/news/joint-statement-cricket-west-indies-and-cricket-ireland-postponement-2nd-cg-insurance-odi read.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 01:58 IST
The second one day international between West Indies and Ireland scheduled for Tuesday in Kingston has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the visiting squad, both teams said in a joint statement. Ireland reported two further positive cases while two players were ruled out due to injury, with five players in total isolating.

Paul Stirling, Simi Singh and Ben White tested positive last week and missed https://www.cricketireland.ie/news/article/gutsy-display-by-ireland-in-narrow-loss-to-west-indies-in-first-odi the first ODI on Saturday, which West Indies won by 24 runs. "CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed," the statement https://www.windiescricket.com/news/joint-statement-cricket-west-indies-and-cricket-ireland-postponement-2nd-cg-insurance-odi read.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in a third ODI on Friday before the tour ends with a one-off Twenty20 international in Kingston on Sunday. Ireland's tour of the United States was also disrupted due to COVID-19. The two teams had played a T20 series which ended 1-1 before the ODI series in Florida was cancelled https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/ireland-v-usa-one-day-series-cancelled-due-covid-19-cases-2021-12-28 after members of the touring staff returned positive tests.

