Left Menu

ISL: East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic ban upheld; AIFF quashes appeal

SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic failed to get any reprieve in his five-match ban imposed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 11-01-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 10:32 IST
ISL: East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic ban upheld; AIFF quashes appeal
SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic failed to get any reprieve in his five-match ban imposed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee. Charged for 'violent conduct towards match official' in their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) game against NorthEast United FC last month, Perosevic was also fined Rs 1 Lakh earlier.

The player had lodged an appeal with the AIFF to decrease the penalty on January 8. Perosevic mentioned in his appeal that he 'had no intention of making contact with referee or indulging in any act that constitutes violent conduct.' "The AIFF Appeal Committee deliberated the matter on January 10 and dismissed Perosevic's plea in full. The AIFF body confirmed the decision by the Disciplinary Committee would stand," a statement from ISL read.

Perosevic was also ordered to pay an additional INR 60,000 towards the cost and expenses of the appeal. Perosevic has already served three of his five-game suspension. The Croatian is slated to miss out on SC East Bengal's next two games scheduled against Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022