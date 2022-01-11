Left Menu

EFI to host third round of Asiad selection trials in Mumbai from Wednesday

11-01-2022
EFI to host third round of Asiad selection trials in Mumbai from Wednesday
The third round of selection trials for picking the Indian showjumping team for the Asian Games will be held from January 12 to 16 in Mumbai, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) announced on Tuesday.

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25.

''Athletes aged 16 and above will be eligible for participation. Athletes from across Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata along with host city Mumbai, will be taking part in the trials which will have two rounds for teams and individuals to qualify,'' an EFI release said.

For the team qualification, the height has been set for 1.40m while for individual qualification it would be 1.50m.

''The first two trials witnessed fierce competition and five riders have already secured MERs. We are looking forward to the third selection trial scheduled to be held in Mumbai from 12th January onwards and confident that all participants will give their best,'' Col. Jaiveer Singh, Secretary-General, EFI said.

