Fresh from his twin centuries, Khawaja underlines importance of stability in selection

Australia batter Usman Khawaja has underlined the importance of stability in selection and why there is a need to have continuity while picking squads for cricket matches.

ANI | Hobart | Updated: 11-01-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 13:12 IST
Usman Khawaja in action (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia batter Usman Khawaja has underlined the importance of stability in selection and why there is a need to have continuity while picking squads for cricket matches. Khawaja is fresh from his twin centuries in the Sydney Ashes Test, however it is not known whether it would be enough to keep Travis Head out of playing XI. There is another option to drop opener Marcus Harris and instead play Khawaja.

"Talking to George Bailey and the selectors about continuity, I'm not totally against that process, either. Throughout my career a lot of changes were made, and I was on the wrong side of them a few times," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Khawaja as sayinf. "I'm the first to say there needs to be stability. I know how hard it is for a cricketer chopping and changing. I actually like the process the selectors have been taking," he added.

In 2011 Khawaja had twice played three Tests in a row and then got dropped. On the 2013 Ashes tour, Khawaja played three games before being shown the door. Stuart Broad and James Anderson batted out the final two overs on Day 5 as the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England ended in a draw here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The five-match series stands 3-0 in favour of Australia and the fifth game will begin on Friday in Hobart and it will be a day-night contest. (ANI)

