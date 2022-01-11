Kiwi all-rounder Jamieson fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch. Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Jamieson, for whom it was the third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three. Jamieson's previous breaches were on 23 March 2021 during an ODI against Bangladesh in Christchurch, and on December 28, 2020, in a Test match against Pakistan in Tauranga.

The incident occurred in the 41st over of Bangladesh's first innings on Monday, when Jamieson used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Ali. Jamieson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights, third umpire Chris Brown and fourth umpire Shaun Haig levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

