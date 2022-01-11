Left Menu

Soccer-Stunning Iheanacho strike lifts Nigeria past limp Egypt

Kelechi Iheanacho’s excellent first-half goal handed Nigeria a deserved 1-0 victory over a below-par Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations Group D clash in Garoua on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 23:36 IST
Kelechi Iheanacho’s excellent first-half goal handed Nigeria a deserved 1-0 victory over a below-par Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations Group D clash in Garoua on Tuesday. Iheanacho crashed a half-volley from the edge of the box into the top corner after 30 minutes to settle the contest, but Nigeria should have added at least a couple more goals in what was the best performance by a team in the finals so far and a warning to their rivals.

Egypt failed to shift out of first gear and could not get talisman forward Mohamed Salah into the game as he cut an isolated figure up front, starved of service and the quality around him to have an influence. The second game in Group D will be played later on Tuesday when Sudan tackle Guinea-Bissau at the same venue.

