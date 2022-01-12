SA vs Ind, 3rd Test: Bumrah, Pujara and Kohli help visitors storm back into contest (Stumps, Day 2)

Jasprit Bumrah's dominant bowling performance backed up by a gritty batting performance by Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli helped India recover some lost ground against South Africa on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday. At stumps, India's score read 57/2-- with the visitors extending their lead to 70 runs. Kohli (14*) and Pujara (9*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

After gaining a lead of 13 runs, India openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 20 runs for the first wicket, and the stand was finally broken by Kagiso Rabada as he dismissed Mayank (7). In the very next over, Marco Jansen got the better of KL Rahul (10) and India was reduced to 24/2. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara then rallied the Indian innings, and the duo ensured that India does not lose more wickets before stumps.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets as India bowled out South Africa for 210 in the first innings on Day 2. India took a slender 13-run lead after an excellent bowling effort. Resuming the third and final session on Day 2 at 176/7, Keegan Petersen and Kagiso Rabada added three more runs to the total before Petersen (72) was sent back to the pavilion by Bumrah. Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier added 21 more runs to the total, but this partnership was cut short by Shardul Thakur as he dismissed Rabada (15), reducing South Africa to 200/9. In the end, Proteas were bowled out for 210.

On the opening day of the Test, India was bowled out for 223 with skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with a knock of 79. Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets for the Proteas. Brief Scores: India 223 and 57/2 (Virat Kohli 14*, Cheteshwar Pujara 9*; Marco Jansen 1-7); South Africa 210 (Keegan Petersen 72, Temba Bavuma 28; Jasprit Bumrah 5-42). (ANI)

