FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v England - Fifth Ashes test

Following is a factbox on the fifth Ashes test match between Australia and England, which starts on Friday. WHERE?

Bellerive Oval, Hobart - Capacity: 20,000 WHEN?

Jan. 14 to 18. Play starts at 3.pm. (0400 GMT) AUSTRALIA (World ranking: 3)

Team: Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. Coach: Justin Langer

ENGLAND (World ranking: 4) Team: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Coach: Chris Silverwood MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Paul Wilson (Australia), Rod Tucker (Australia) TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (Australia)

Match referee: David Boon (Australia) SERIES

First test: Australia won by nine wickets at the Gabba Second test: Australia won by 275 runs at the Adelaide Oval

Third test: Australia won by an innings and 14 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Fourth test: Match drawn at the Sydney Cricket Ground

FACTS * Hobart's Bellerive Oval is hosting its first Ashes test.

* It will also be the first day-night test at the stadium. * Hobart last hosted a test when South Africa toured in 2016-17. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel)

