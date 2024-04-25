Gulbadin Naib Replaces Injured Mitchell Marsh in Delhi Capitals Squad
Delhi Capitals on Thursday drafted in Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh for the remainder of the IPL 2024. Naib joins the Capitals for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Marsh was ruled out of the IPL with a hamstring injury, and the Australian all-rounder had flown back to Perth on April 12 to have detailed medical check-up. Marsh played four matches in this IPL, but was underwhelming with both bat and ball, making just 61 runs and took a solitary wicket. Naib has represented Afghanistan in 82 ODIs and 65 T20 Internationals so far. A right-handed batter and a medium pacer, this will be his first stint in the IPL. Capitals are currently placed sixth on the table with eight points from nine matches.
