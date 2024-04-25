Left Menu

Gulbadin Naib Replaces Injured Mitchell Marsh in Delhi Capitals Squad

Delhi Capitals on Thursday drafted in Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh for the remainder of the IPL 2024. Marsh played four matches in this IPL, but was underwhelming with both bat and ball, making just 61 runs and took a solitary wicket.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:10 IST
Gulbadin Naib Replaces Injured Mitchell Marsh in Delhi Capitals Squad
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals on Thursday drafted in Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh for the remainder of the IPL 2024. Naib joins the Capitals for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Marsh was ruled out of the IPL with a hamstring injury, and the Australian all-rounder had flown back to Perth on April 12 to have detailed medical check-up. Marsh played four matches in this IPL, but was underwhelming with both bat and ball, making just 61 runs and took a solitary wicket. Naib has represented Afghanistan in 82 ODIs and 65 T20 Internationals so far. A right-handed batter and a medium pacer, this will be his first stint in the IPL. Capitals are currently placed sixth on the table with eight points from nine matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024