Soccer-McCormick named Premier League interim chair

The 69-year-old McCormick, a lawyer who has also been interim chairman of the Football Association since November 2020, received the backing of all 20 clubs. "(Peter) is well known to us all and a trusted pair of hands who will see us through this transition period. Hoffman resigned https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/premier-league-chairman-hoffman-step-down-end-january-2021-11-17/#:~:text=Nov%2017%20(Reuters)%20-%20Premier,flight%20league%20announced%20on%20Wednesday in November following controversy concerning the takeover https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/saudi-arabia-led-consortium-completes-newcastle-takeover-2021-10-07 of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

Peter McCormick will take over as interim chair of the Premier League when Gary Hoffman steps down on Feb. 1, the league said on Thursday. The 69-year-old McCormick, a lawyer who has also been interim chairman of the Football Association since November 2020, received the backing of all 20 clubs.

