Soccer-Bande earns Burkina Faso first points at Cup of Nations

Hassane Bande chested home the ball six minutes before halftime to give Burkina Faso a 1-0 win over the Cape Verde Islands at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Thursday. Bande thrust his chest forward to steer in a cross from Isaa Kabore and secure a first Group A victory for his country, who lost their opening game to hosts Cameroon on Sunday.

Burkina Faso moved level with their opponents on three points in the standings, three behind Cameroon who thrashed Ethiopia 4-1 in the earlier Group A game at the Olembe Stadium. Bande was brought into the line-up to replace Bertrand Traore, who tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the match. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

