Left Menu

Tennis-Tomic's COVID-19 prediction comes true as he tests positive

The 29-year-old Australian told the chair umpire during the match against Russia's Roman Safiullin that he would test positive "in two days" and that proved to be accurate. Tomic said he felt worse mentally than he did physically because he was motivated to make a comeback in front of his home crowd.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 05:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 05:23 IST
Tennis-Tomic's COVID-19 prediction comes true as he tests positive

Bernard Tomic, who felt he was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms during his Australian Open qualifying loss on Tuesday, said he had indeed tested positive for the virus on Thursday. The 29-year-old Australian told the chair umpire during the match against Russia's Roman Safiullin that he would test positive "in two days" and that proved to be accurate.

Tomic said he felt worse mentally than he did physically because he was motivated to make a comeback in front of his home crowd. "I'm disappointed this virus stopped me from doing that," he told the Melbourne Age newspaper.

Tomic was backed to become a Grand Slam contender during his junior years and raised expectations in his home country by reaching the 2011 Wimbledon quarter-finals at the age of 18. He achieved a career-high ranking of 17 in 2016 but clashes with tennis officialdom, an infamous reality TV appearance and boasts about making a fortune from tennis without trying hard marked his decline to a current 257th in the world.

A surge of coronavirus cases in Melbourne continues to impact the Grand Slam tournament which starts on Monday. Organisers on Thursday said crowds at the main stadiums will be capped at 50% capacity under updated COVID-19 restrictions, and it remains to be seen whether top seed Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete amid a dispute over his vaccine medical exemption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
2
Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futu...

 India
3
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022