Left Menu

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

Madurai, Jan 14 PTI Bulls aggressively stormed into the arena at Avaniyapuram here on Friday, signalling the commencement of the Jallikattu competitions during the Pongal harvest festival in the district.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:39 IST
Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bulls aggressively stormed into the arena at Avaniyapuram here on Friday, signaling the commencement of the Jallikattu competitions during the Pongal (harvest) festival in the district. As the bulls rushed from the 'vaadivasal' (entry point), a number of youth swarmed around them hoping to clasp their arms around the animal's hump and ride to victory in the bull-taming competition.

Many participants made unsuccessful attempts to get a firm grip of the hump but the bulls shrugged them off and darted forward. Few men pounced from the side of the animal and clung to the bull's hump till the finishing point.

This district would witness this traditional sport at Palamedu on Saturday and culminate with the grand finale at Alanganallur on January 17. The event at Alanganallur, a world-famous one, is being held on Monday instead of January 16 as a lockdown has been imposed in view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Though the events are held in other parts of Tamil Nadu, the three successive Jallikattu events in the district are major attractions every year. The event at Avaniyapuram commenced at around 7.30 AM on Friday and would see about 700 bulls take part by evening. Nearly 300 bull tamers are participating in the event being held with stringent COVID-19 safety precautions and a strong security arrangement by the police. The number of spectators was restricted to 150 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of the second roundabout 14 tamers sustained minor injuries, said police. A medical team present at the venue attended to them. Earlier, a medical team from the Animal Husbandry department examined the bulls to ascertain if they are fit to participate in the event.

Several sponsors offered attractive prizes including gold coins, mixers, grinders, and cooking vessels to encourage the participants. Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy and Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan, flagged off the Jallikattu in the presence of Madurai district collector S Aneesh Sekhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022