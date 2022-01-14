Left Menu

Spain Masters 2022 stands cancelled, confirms BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday confirmed that Spain Masters 2022 has been cancelled.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:42 IST
Badminton World Federation logo. Image Credit: ANI
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday confirmed that Spain Masters 2022 has been cancelled. Spain Masters 2022 was scheduled to take place from March 1 to March 6.

"Spanish Badminton Federation concluded that they are not able to stage the tournament as planned in Week 9. The remainder of the HSBC BWF World Tour calendar for 2022 is unchanged," stated BWF in an official statement. "BWF, in collaboration with its World Tour hosts, remain diligent in preparing for upcoming tournaments despite the COVID-19 landscape continuing to change," stated further. (ANI)

