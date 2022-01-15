Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Denmark to join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over human rights

Denmark will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights issues in the host country, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Friday. "It is no secret that we from the Danish side are very concerned about the human rights situation in China," Kofod said. "The government has decided that we will not attend the Winter Olympics in China."

NFL-Rams' QB Stafford embraces pressure in gunning for first playoff win

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford said he is driven to perform at a high level every time he takes the field and it will be no different when he leads the Rams against the Arizona Cardinals in Monday's playoff game in LA. Expectations are high for the 33-year-old after the Rams traded quarterback and former first overall draft pick Jared Goff to Detroit in exchange for Stafford in the offseason.

Detained Djokovic to fight Australian deportation in court

Novak Djokovic was due to hand himself in to immigration officers for detention on Saturday ahead of a court hearing in his battle to overturn new orders by the Australian government to remove him from the country. The world's top-ranked tennis player was required to surrender to officials in Melbourne for an interview about 8 a.m. on Saturday (2100 GMT on Friday), according to a court order issued on Friday night.

Motor racing-Wickens to return to cockpit after near fatal crash

Robert Wickens, who was left partially paralyzed after a near fatal IndyCar crash, will get back in a race car for the first time since his accident by racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Cup championship, the Canadian said on Friday. Wickens will team up with compatriot Mark Wilkins driving a Hyundai prepared by Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) in the series season opener on Jan. 28, a four-hour endurance race that is part of the 24 Hours at Daytona race weekend.

Reaction to Australian government cancelling Djokovic visa again

Following are reactions to Australia cancelling tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday. If a court rejects his appeal against the cancellation this would end the Serbian player's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Jan. 17-30 Australian Open. AUSTRALIAN PM SCOTT MORRISON

U.S. Supreme Court to hear dispute over football coach's on-field prayers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by a Christian former high school football coach who was suspended from his job at a high school in Washington state for refusing to halt his practice of praying at mid-field after games - a case that could expand the religious rights of employees of public institutions. The justices took up an appeal by Joseph Kennedy, who served as an assistant football coach in the city of Bremerton, of a lower court ruling that rejected his claims that the school district's actions violated his free speech and religious rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Timbers sign MF Diego Chara to three-year extension

The Portland Timbers signed midfielder Diego Chara to a three-year extension through the 2024 season, the team announced Friday. The 35-year-old team captain is entering his 12th season with Portland. He is the team's all-time leader with 310 matches played.

Melky Cabrera announces retirement after 15 seasons

Veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera announced Friday that he is retiring after 15 major-league seasons. Cabrera, who made his declaration on Instagram, played in major-league games from 2005-19. He signed a minor-league contract with the New York Mets in 2020, however he didn't play for the major-league club.

Beijing takes steps to reduce traffic, pollution during Winter Olympics

Aiming to reduce road traffic and pollution during the Winter Olympics, host city Beijing announced a series of measures on Friday, including a ban on heavy vehicles transporting construction waste, dirt, sand and gravel for nearly two months. In response to any forecast increase in air pollution levels, which often happens during the winter months, authorities will ban all medium- and heavy-duty fuel trucks from the road and use of government vehicles will be cut by 80 percent.

Tennis-ATP, WTA team up with Netflix for documentary series

Netflix and the production company behind its popular Formula 1 'Drive to Survive' series will document this season's ATP and WTA tours as well as all four Grand Slam tournaments, the online streaming platform said in a statement on Friday. Filming is already underway at the Australian Open, the statement said, but a release date and title for the documentary is yet to be confirmed.

