Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 07:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 07:28 IST
Soccer-Former international Xie replaces Bilic as Beijing Guoan head coach

Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan have appointed former China international Xie Feng as their new head coach following the departure of Slaven Bilic.

Bilic left the club by mutual consent earlier this month upon the conclusion of the season, with Beijing finishing sixth and outside the Asian Champions League qualifying places.

Xie spent 11 seasons with Beijing as a player, winning the Chinese FA Cup in 1996 and 1997 and has had three spells as the club's interim coach.

