ISL: Blasters look to consolidate lead, Mumbai City aim to end winless run

Leaders Kerala Blasters will be keen to consolidate their top spot when they take on a bruised Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Kerala have remained unbeaten in 10 of their 11 games so far and are sitting pretty at the top of the heap. Ivan Vukomanović's charges have looked the best team so far in the tournament with their attacking arsenal steam rolling opponents.

In Mumbai City, they have a team that are on a five-game winless run.

For Kerala, Adrian Luna has been their best player by a distance. The Uruguayan has provided six assists in 11 matches this season and is one of the main reasons for the team's success. With six assists, he sits at the joint top for most assists in Kerala Blasters history along with Jessel Carneiro and Josu Prieto.

Reigning champions Mumbai would be desperate to end their winless run. Placed fourth in the points table, Des Buckingham's side have 17 points in 11 games and a win would bring them right on track.

Mumbai have conceded 20 goals in just 11 matches. They have suffered because of their porous backline and Buckingham would want to address that first.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)