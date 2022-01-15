U-19 World Cup: Skipper Yash Dhull's 82 helps India post 232 after poor start

Skipper Yash Dhull helped India recover from a poor start and post 232 against South Africa in their U-19 World Cup opener here on Saturday.

Dhull's solid 82 off 100 balls laid the cornerstone of India's fighting total. The start of play was delayed by around 40 minutes due to rain and amid the prevailing conditions, South Africa decided to put India in to bat.

Left-arm pacer Aphiwe Mnyanda rocked the Indian top-order by trapping in-form opener Harnoor Singh (1) and his partner Angriksh Raghuvanshi (5) infront of the stumps.

Left-handed Harnoor, who was India's leading run getter in the Asia Cup and scored a century in the warm-up game against Australia here, fell to a ball that nipped back in. Raghuvanshi played around Mnyanda's inswinger and was plumb in front, leaving India for 11 for two. With India in trouble, skipper Dhull and Shaik Rasheed (31)) got together to resurrect the innings. They shared a 71-run stand before Rasheed missed a sweep shot off left-arm spinner Liam Alder to be adjudged LBW.

Rasheed, who was dropped on 17 at second slip off Andile Simelane, played some impressive strokes in his 54 ball including an aerial pull and on drive off pacer Matthew Boast to break the shackles.

Delhi batter Dhull then shared a 44-run stand with Nishant Sindhu (25) to take the innings forward. The skipper ended up with 11 fours and it took a brilliant direct hit from Simelane to dismiss him.

Kaushal Tamble added 35 valuable runs towards the end of the innings to take the team past 200.

Boast was quick to clean up the lower-order removing Tambe and Rajvardhan Hangargekar in successive deliveries.

India would be disappointed not to play the entire quote of overs after being all out in 46.5 overs.

With the pitch playing on the slower side, South Africa will have to bat well to chase this total.

