Major fire at Secunderabad Club in Hyd, no casualties

A massive fire broke out at the heritage Secunderabad Club building here in the early hours of Sunday damaging most parts of the structure, police said. However, there were no casualties, they said.

A police patrol team noticed the blaze at around 3.15 AM and alerted the Fire department and seven fire engines including one from the Army were rushed to the spot and flames were extinguished by 6 AM, a police official told PTI.

It was a major fire and based on preliminary investigation the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, the official said.

Visuals on social media showed the building completely engulfed in flames.

According to the Secunderabad Club website, the Secunderabad Club was established by the British in 1878 and it is one of the oldest clubs in India. Located on a 22-acre campus, the Club's century-old Main Club House, carefully and aesthetically maintained, has been given Heritage status by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority. The club boasts of dining, reading, indoor and outdoor sports with its own cricket field and many recreational facilities. It may be the only members club to have its own dedicated Sailing Annexe, its website says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)