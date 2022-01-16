Left Menu

Australian Open: Dylan Alcott unveils 2022 commemorative coin featuring Margaret Molesworth

Golden Slam wheelchair tennis champion Dylan Alcott revealed the Australian Open 2022 commemorative coin on Sunday featuring Margaret Molesworth.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 12:24 IST
Australian Open: Dylan Alcott unveils 2022 commemorative coin featuring Margaret Molesworth
Dylan Alcott with commemorative coin (Photo: Twitter/Australian Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Golden Slam wheelchair tennis champion Dylan Alcott revealed the Australian Open 2022 commemorative coin on Sunday featuring Margaret Molesworth. Celebrating 100 years of women's competition at what is now the AO, the coin honours Molesworth as the inaugural winner of the women's singles of the Australasian Championship in 1922, which she won again in 1923. Molesworth was a trailblazing champion and recognised as one of the top 10 players of her time. She went on to become one of Australia's first professional female tennis coaches.

Meeting at Birrarung Marr to unveil the coin, a group of kids joined Alcott in practicing the art of the coin toss. With more than 150 kids stepping on the court as part of the Australian Open 2022 coin crew, each child was gifted the limited edition coin as a memento. The commemorative coins gifted to the 2022 coin crew feature Margaret Molesworth engraved on the 'heads' side of the coin, and a tennis ball alongside the ANZ logo on the 'tails' side. Organisers are honouring Molesworth as the face of the 2022 commemorative coin to reflect on her outstanding tennis career achievements and contributions to women in tennis.

The commemorative coin has become a symbol of celebration over the last five years of the Australian Open, featuring Australian tennis legends Dylan Alcott, Rod Laver, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Kerry Melville Reid, and Judy Tegart Dalton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022