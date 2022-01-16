Left Menu

IOA chief Batra and his wife test positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 19:49 IST
Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the IOA chief said on Sunday.

Both Batra and his wife are asymptomatic.

''Chetna & I Have Tested Positive for Covid Today on 16th January in Asymptomatic Category,'' the top IOA official said in a WhatsApp message.

''All our Family, Friends and Colleagues who Came in Contact With us Since 14th January are Requested to Please Have Themselves Examined.

''We Have Been asked to Stay in Quarantine Till Saturday 22nd January. We are Available on Phone,'' Batra added.

Batra's father had tested positive for COVID-19 along with two of his attendants and as many security guards posted at his house in May, 2020.

Batra had recently attended the Queens Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday, when Tokyo Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya kicked off the symbolic run.

