Winning India open was always on my bucket list, says Satwiksairaj

Shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has said winning India Open was on his bucket list ever since he started playing badminton.

17-01-2022
Winning India open was always on my bucket list, says Satwiksairaj
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Photo/BAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has said winning India Open was on his bucket list ever since he started playing badminton. The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the victory in the men's doubles finals of the Indian Open 2022 at the KD Jadhav Stadium here on Sunday.

The Indian pair defeated the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight sets of 21-16, 26-24 in a match that lasted for 43 minutes. Satwiksairaj said he was happy with the game the two shuttlers played as defeating their "idols" in the final was a dream for them.

"Winning India open is always in my bucketlist eversince I started badminton. Really happy the way we played today beating our Idols in finals is a dream. Thank you so much everyone for pouring your warm wishes. Can't ask for better 2022 start," Satwiksairaj tweeted. Apart from the duo, shuttler Lakshya Sen also won the men's singles final after defeating Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 24-22, 21-17 in the summit clash that lasted for 54 minutes. (ANI)

