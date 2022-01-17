Cummins gave me confidence to go out and play my natural game: Travis Head

Australia batter Travis Head has revealed how some inspiring words from skipper Pat Cummins held him in good stead in the recently-concluded Ashes. Head managed to score two centuries in the five-match Ashes, and as a result, he was awarded the Player of the Series.

"Pat's giving me the confidence to go out and play. He alluded to that game at Optus Stadium [against India in 2018]. He said look, if you take the game on and you get [caught] at the third man a couple of times and you're playing the right way it's no skin off his nose and he backs me in 100%. And that probably gave me the confidence going into the series to be myself and play the situation as I see it," ESPNcricinfo quoted Head as saying. Head also explained his thought process behind practicing differently and how he is looking forward to the challenge that awaits him in 2022.

"I went through a period of time where I understand that dismissals might not look the best and I might get caught at third man or flap at a bowler and obviously I don't want to do that. My default as a batter, technically, is if I nicked the ball, I throw my hands through it, because it hasn't hit my bat and it's a mistake and I try to sort of catch the moment as such and it doesn't look pretty. In Melbourne, I was disappointed with my shot, as I nicked it I exaggerated it and made it look a little bit worse, but I try and work extremely hard on that," said Head. "I'll look at what the expected conditions may look like over the next couple of weeks to know what I have to do mindset-wise to prepare for that. Over the next couple of weeks, I'll definitely look at the places I can get better. I've got so many resources at my disposal, it's amazing to have. I'll dive into every one of those minds and then continue to work on my game," he added.

Cameron Green and Scott Boland took three wickets each in the second innings as Australia defeated England by 146 runs in the fifth Ashes Test here at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday. With this win, Australia won the five-match Ashes 4-0. Australian skipper Pat Cummins also took three wickets in the second innings as the hosts completed a perfect bowling performance. (ANI)

