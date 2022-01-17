Left Menu

Tennis-Barty hammers Tsurenko to reach second round

World number one Ash Barty launched her Australian Open campaign with a 6-0 6-1 demolition of Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko on Monday. Barty will play Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti for a place in the third round.

Updated: 17-01-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 14:47 IST
Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty Image Credit: ANI
World number one Ash Barty launched her Australian Open campaign with a 6-0 6-1 demolition of Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko on Monday. The home hero has been in rollicking form this season, capturing the Adelaide International title in the leadup, and carried it into her twilight match against the hapless Tsurenko at Rod Laver Arena.

Barty squandered two match points that would have handed Tsurenko the dreaded double-bagel and another two as she served for the match, but the Australian finally sealed it with a booming serve down the 'T'. Barty will play Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti for a place in the third round.

