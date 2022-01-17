Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in Serie A

Here are talking points from the weekend in Serie A. DYBALA SENDS A MESSAGE

The future of Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has been the subject of speculation, with the Argentina international's contract set to expire at the end of the season and negotiations for a renewal dragging on. Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Saturday that Juve's fierce rivals Inter Milan were interested in the 28-year-old.

Dybala fuelled the rumours by refusing to celebrate his goal in a 2-0 win against Udinese, instead of glaring towards Juve directors in the stands. Dybala tried to downplay the gesture by saying he was looking for a friend.

But with only 5,000 fans allowed in the Allianz Stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions, even Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri wasn't buying the explanation. "There was no one in the stands," he said. Inter director Giuseppe Marotta was also asked about his side's interest.

"When a player like Dybala is coming to the end of his contract, it's normal for them to be linked with certain clubs, but we already have four good strikers," he said. IMMOBILE TALKS ON THE PITCH

Ciro Immobile's prolific form for Lazio continued as he reached another landmark by scoring twice in a 3-0 win at Salernitana. The Italy international's second in Salerno was his 140th Serie A goal for the Roman club since joining them in 2016. Only Bayern Munich's Roberto Lewandowski (179 goals) and PSG's Lionel Messi (163) have a better record in Europe's top-five leagues over that period.

Immobile has often come in for criticism for his performances for Italy, something he was asked about with the Azzurri's World Cup playoff against North Macedonia coming up in March. "The statistics show that I scored two goals at the Euros, 140 in Serie A with Lazio, I won the European Championship, I won the European Golden Shoe, I have been Serie A top scorer three times. These things speak for themselves," he said.

BAD WEEK FOR COACHES IN GENOA It was a bad weekend to be a coach in Genoa as both clubs in the port city, Genoa and Sampdoria, dismissed their managers.

Andriy Shevchenko was sacked by the 19th-placed Rossoblu after little over two months in charge, having failed to win a league game in nine attempts. "I've never seen a stadium like the Ferraris before, it is extraordinary, like the Genoa fans," Shevchenko said in a goodbye message to the Genoa players on La Repubblica.

"You must stay up for them. For these guys who create an incredible atmosphere every time, and who never abandoned us." Genoa are six points adrift of safety while Samp are 15th and four points above the relegation zone.

However, Roberto D'Aversa was relieved of his duties on Monday after a third consecutive league defeat against Torino.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)