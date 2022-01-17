Left Menu

PTI | Paarl | Updated: 17-01-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 16:39 IST
If given an opportunity, it will be an honour to captain India: Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Monday said he is not averse to leading the national team if an opportunity comes knocking at his door in the near future.

With Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure in all formats coming to an end following his resignation from Test leadership, there are questions about who could be his long-term successor considering that Rohit Sharma will be 35 next year.

''If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities,'' Bumrah replied to a query from PTI in a press conference ahead of the ODI series against South Africa starting Wednesday.

Bumrah would be the vice-captain during the series and said taking responsibility and helping teammates comes naturally to him.

''I look at this situation in the same manner...taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind.'' Bumrah also that the team respects Kohli's decision to give up Test captaincy and was duly informed by the star batter.

